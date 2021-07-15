Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 138,307 SF Industrial Building in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors has brokered the sale of a 138,307-square-foot building located within Waco Industrial Park. Bland Cromwell and Jim Stewart of Coldwell Banker represented the seller, Manitou Equipment America, in the transaction. Gregg Glime, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer, Gato Montez, a locally based firm that will also occupy the property. The sales price was not disclosed.