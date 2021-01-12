Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 172,000 SF Main Place Retail Center in McAllen

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the sale of Main Place Shopping Center, a 172,000-square-foot retail power center located in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. Main Place Indoor Market anchors the property, which was built on 20 acres in 1988. Daniel Galvan and Julissa Trevino of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, locally based firm Big Sky Real Estate Investments LLC, in the transaction. The center was 84 percent leased at the time of sale.