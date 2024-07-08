Monday, July 8, 2024
Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 418-Unit Multifamily Property in Lubbock

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker has brokered the sale of Dimora Village, a 418-unit multifamily property in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The site is located roughly one mile from the Texas Tech University campus and adjacent to the North Park mixed-use development. Dimora Village consists of 209 separately deeded duplexes. According to Apartments.com, units come in two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, basketball court, courtyard and pet play area. Chase Tucker and Taylor Tucker of Coldwell Banker represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Crain Co.

