BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the sale of a 68,750-square-foot industrial property located at 1100 Boston Ave. in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Bridgeport. The site spans 3.7 acres. Chris O’Hara of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, Soda Stop Plus Thrift & Bottle Return Center, in the transaction. Bradley Soules of Newmark represented the seller.