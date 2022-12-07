REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliate Negotiates Sale of 488,000 SF Industrial Facility in Freeport, Illinois

FREEPORT, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 488,000-square-foot industrial facility in Freeport, a city in Northwest Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed, but the list price was $7 million. The building is roughly 70 years old and features a clear height of 26 feet, 30 exterior docks and 10 drive-in doors. Adam Schultz of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates represented the seller, an affiliate of Janesville, Wis.-based Badger Property Investments LLC. The buyer was an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors LLC.

