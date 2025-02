CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty (CBCDR) has arranged the $11.5 million sale of a 182,084-square-foot warehouse in Champaign. The 30-acre property is located at 2802 Bloomington Road. AJ Thoma III of CBCDR represented the seller, Ravel Properties LLC. The intended use of the space is for an agricultural chemical company.