Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $12.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Janesville, Wisconsin

The property at 4260 Capital Circle was built in 2016.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the $12.1 million sale of a 150,000-square-foot industrial building in Janesville, about 75 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Built in 2016 and located at 4260 Capital Circle, the property features a clear height of 30 feet, 12 exterior docks and two drive-in doors. The tenant, IPM Foods, completed a lease renewal and expansion earlier this year. Following the expansion of warehouse space and a freezer, the building will measure 170,000 square feet. Bill Mears and Adam Schultz of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates represented the seller, Badger Property Investments. The buyer was not provided.