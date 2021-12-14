REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $12.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Janesville, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The property at 4260 Capital Circle was built in 2016.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the $12.1 million sale of a 150,000-square-foot industrial building in Janesville, about 75 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Built in 2016 and located at 4260 Capital Circle, the property features a clear height of 30 feet, 12 exterior docks and two drive-in doors. The tenant, IPM Foods, completed a lease renewal and expansion earlier this year. Following the expansion of warehouse space and a freezer, the building will measure 170,000 square feet. Bill Mears and Adam Schultz of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates represented the seller, Badger Property Investments. The buyer was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  