Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $2.5M Sale of Two Multifamily Buildings in Bloomington, Illinois

The pair of multifamily buildings is known as Anglers Cove.

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a pair of multifamily buildings in Bloomington known collectively as Anglers Cove for $2.5 million. The first building at 1002 Arlene Court was constructed in 1982 and consists of 36 units. The adjacent building at 1005 Arlene Court was constructed in 1984 and features 12 two-bedroom units. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer, All Season Properties LLC, which plans to update the units as they become vacant. Seller information was undisclosed.