REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $2.5M Sale of Two Multifamily Buildings in Bloomington, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The pair of multifamily buildings is known as Anglers Cove.

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a pair of multifamily buildings in Bloomington known collectively as Anglers Cove for $2.5 million. The first building at 1002 Arlene Court was constructed in 1982 and consists of 36 units. The adjacent building at 1005 Arlene Court was constructed in 1984 and features 12 two-bedroom units. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer, All Season Properties LLC, which plans to update the units as they become vacant. Seller information was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews