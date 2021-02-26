Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $4M Sale of Industrial Building in Delavan, Wisconsin

The 100,000-square-foot building sits on 17.4 acres at 2153 Hobbs Drive.

DELAVAN, WIS. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the $4 million sale of a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Delavan, about 45 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Built in 2019, the property sits on 17.4 acres at 2153 Hobbs Drive. The building features a clear height of 30 feet, eight docks and one drive-in door. Bill Mears and Adam Schultz of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The buyer, Prop Shaft Supply, a division of Machine Service Inc., plans to move its 85 employees to the property.