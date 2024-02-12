Monday, February 12, 2024
Pleotint purchased the property from Altron Automation.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $6.1M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Jenison, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

JENISON, MICH. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the $6.1 million sale of a 64,035-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jenison near Grand Rapids. The property is located at 2206 Pine Ridge Drive within Georgetown Industrial Center. The building features a clear height of 25 feet, cranes, four docks and four overhead doors. Jim Edewaard of Coldwell Banker Commercial Woodland-Schmidt represented the seller, Altron Automation. The company manufactures automated tooling and equipment and continues to operate two facilities in Hudsonville, Mich. Pleotint, a glass fabrication company, was the buyer.

