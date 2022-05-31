REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges $9.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Champaign, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Constructed in 2006, the property spans 194,380 square feet.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a 194,380-square-foot industrial building in Champaign for $9.4 million. Constructed in 2006, the property is located at 3310 N. Duncan Road. The facility features six dock-high doors, one drive-in door and onsite parking. A.J. Thoma III of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was also not released.

