Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Coldwell Banker Commercial Arranges Sale of 24,014 SF Retail Building in Palm Springs

by Amy Works

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Lyle & Associates has facilitated the sale of Liebling Building, a retail property located at 100 N. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The asset traded for $14 million. Steve Lyle and Rob Wenthold of Coldwell Banker Commercial Lyle & Associates represented the undisclosed buyer and the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Located at the northeast corner of North Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, Liebling Building features 24,014 square feet of multi-tenant retail space. Surrounding retailers include Faherty, Tommy Bahama, West Elm, The Plaza Theatre, The Rowan and Hyatt Palm Springs.

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