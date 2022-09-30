Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $3.4M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Montgomery, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

US 30 Self Storage is located in Montgomery within Kane County.

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group has brokered the $3.4 million sale of the US 30 Self Storage property in Montgomery, about 45 miles west of Chicago. The self-storage facility consists of 278 enclosed units and 268 paved parking spaces for boats and RVs. The property was originally constructed in 2005 with additional units added in 2021. Richard Faltz of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer. The seller was also not provided.