Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $3.6M Sale of Medical Office Property in Vero Beach, Florida

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the sale of a medical and professional office property in Vero Beach. The sales price was $3.6 million. Andrew Gonzalez and Linda Gonzalez of Coldwell Banker Commercial Paradise represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Built in 1986, the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building is situated on 4.2 acres of land and has onsite parking. Located at 333 17th St., the property is 79.5 miles from the Palm Beach International Airport.

