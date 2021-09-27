Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $3.8M Acquisition of Industrial Building in Riverside, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the purchase of a multi-tenant industrial property located at 661 Arlington Ave. in Riverside. The asset traded for $3.8 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Constructed in 1989 on 1.7 acres, the building features 25,850 square feet of industrial space. Carey Paster of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC represented the buyer in the transaction. The buyer plans to hold the property as an investment.