Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $6.3M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the sale of a 14,820-square-foot retail property leased to Walgreens in Sacramento for $6.3 million. The freestanding building, constructed in 2007, anchors the Westlake Village shopping center. Dan McGue of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, a family trust completing a 1031exchange. The seller was undisclosed.
