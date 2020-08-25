REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $7.9M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Janesville, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 305,000-square-foot building is situated within Kennedy Road Industrial Park.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the $7.9 million sale of a 305,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Janesville, approximately 40 miles southeast of Madison. The building is located at 2101 Kennedy Road within the Kennedy Road Industrial Park. Constructed in the 1960s, the facility features a clear height of 24 feet, six exterior docks, three drive-in doors and 65,000 square feet of office space. The building is leased to Hufcor, which designs and manufactures operable partitions. Borden Family Trust sold the building to Badger Property Investors. Bill Mears of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears brokered the sale on behalf of both parties.

