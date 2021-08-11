REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $8.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Champaign, Illinois

FedEx occupies the 153,030-square-foot facility on a triple net-lease basis.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the $8.2 million sale of an industrial building in Champaign within central Illinois. The 153,030-square-foot property is located at 4105 Fieldstone Road and is fully leased to FedEx Corp. Originally built in 1988 and renovated in 2006, the property includes 21 loading doors and two drive-in doors. Tim Harrington and Zach Wetherell of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty represented the seller. Buyer and seller information was not disclosed.

