Wednesday, November 27, 2024
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

Coldwell Banker Commercial Negotiates $17.5M Sale of Country Financial Campus to Illinois State University

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty has negotiated the sale of Country Financial/Country Co.’s main campus in Bloomington to Illinois State University (ISU) for $17.5 million. The property includes roughly 400,000 square feet of office space in three buildings on 28.3 acres. The transaction will occur in two phases as Country vacates one of the buildings over the next two years. ISU plans to renovate the buildings for its new engineering campus slated for fall 2025 enrollment. AJ Thoma III of Coldwell Banker Commercial brokered the transaction, and Bob Revoir of Cushman & Wakefield was a co-broker in the deal.

