NORMAL, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group has negotiated the $2.2 million sale of College Oak Square Strip Mall in Normal, just north of Bloomington. The 29,000-square-foot property, built in 1986, is home to 19 tenants and is located at 1520 E. College Ave. Greg Yount of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller, Broadmoor Park LLC. The buyer was undisclosed.