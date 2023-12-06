Wednesday, December 6, 2023
This rendering shows plans for the completed building at 5035 N. Lincoln Ave.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale of 60-Unit Apartment Building Under Construction in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has negotiated the sale of a 60-unit apartment building under construction in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The sales price was undisclosed, but the list price was $4 million. The property at 5035 N. Lincoln Ave. will comprise 80 percent market-rate units and 20 percent affordable housing. Choudhry Muzaffar of Coldwell Banker brokered the sale. The buyer, TRIETH Development, intends to complete construction and add additional units. The development had been stalled for four years and went into receivership.

