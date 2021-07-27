Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley to Expand via Merger with Pointer Realty

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley (RGV) is expanding by merging with McAllen-based brokerage firm Pointer Realty. Daniel Galvan, principal broker at Coldwell Banker Commercial RGV, and Pointer Realty principal owner Harry Urey Jr. made the announcement late last week. Also joining Coldwell Banker Commercial RGV are Pointer Realty’s Benny Dominguez and Rafael “Felo” Guerra. The combining of the brokerage firms becomes effective on Aug. 1. The new entity will operate out of an office at 508 E. Dove Ave in McAllen and will offer development, sales, leasing, tenant representation and property management services. In 2020, Coldwell Banker Commercial RGV and Pointer Realty completed about 200 sales and leases valued at $125 million combined.