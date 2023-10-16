Coldwell Banker Commercial River Valley Brokers $10M Sale of Office Building in Onalaska, Wisconsin

ONALASKA, WIS. — Coldwell Banker Commercial River Valley has brokered the $10 million sale of a three-story, 66,000-square-foot office building in Onalaska, a city in western Wisconsin. The property is located at 2700 Midwest Drive. The buyer was Kwik Trip Inc., which will use the building for its training department, part of its accounting department and other office employees. Kwik Trip’s corporate headquarters will remain at its current location on the far north side of La Crosse, where the company’s production facilities are also located. Kwik Trip operates roughly 880 convenience stores primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Chuck Olson of Coldwell Banker Commercial River Valley represented the seller, Ron Houser, owner of Midwest Investment I LLC. Houser developed the property and began utilizing it in 1993. He later sold the asset but then repurchased it a few years ago.