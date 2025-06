BOUND BROOK, N.J. — Coldwell Banker New Homes and Coldwell Banker Realty have completed the lease-up of Allure at Vosseller, a 40-unit apartment building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bound Brook. The building features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a resident lounge, fitness studio, package room and a landscaped outdoor pavilion. Locally based investment and management firm Ferruggia Associates owns Allure at Vosseller.