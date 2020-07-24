REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Negotiates $14.4M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Temple City, California

Located at 5570 Rosemead Blvd. in Tempe City, Calif., the mixed-use development will feature 73 residential units and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

TEMPLE CITY, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a development site located at 5570 Rosemead Blvd. in Temple City. An undisclosed buyer acquired the site for $14.4 million.

The buyer plans to redevelop the 1.4-acre land parcel into a mixed-use community with 73 residential units and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The four-story building will offer units ranging from 732 square feet to 1,251 square feet, with three live-work units and lofts on the top floors. A 12,000-square-foot building, which was formerly used as the Learning Center, currently occupies the site.

Steve Hayashi of Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

