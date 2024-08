AMARILLO, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial First Equity has negotiated a 51,848-square-foot office lease in Amarillo. The 237,204-square-foot building at 701 S. Taylor St. is located in the downtown area. Rachel Shreffler of Coldwell Banker represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 1908 Properties LLC, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed, but the space can support more than 300 employees.