BOSTON — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has brokered the $6.2 million sale of a 14,000-square-foot office building in the Brookline area of Boston. Todd Glaskin and Gregg Leppo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, local developer Concept Properties, in the transaction. The duo also represented the seller, a partnership between Kinross Real Estate and Greenline Realty, which purchased the building for $2.5 million in 2005.