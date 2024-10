NEW YORK CITY — Cole Haan has signed a 62,262-square-foot office lease renewal at 620 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The footwear provider will continue to occupy the entire third floor of the building, which was originally constructed in 1896, for the next 11 years. Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Adele Huang, Gary Davies and Silvio Petriello of CBRE represented Cole Haan in the lease negotiations. Daniel Birney represented the landlord, RXR, on an internal basis.