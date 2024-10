HACKENSACK, N.J. — Cole Schotz PC has signed a 61,582-square-foot office lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. The law firm will remain at Court Plaza North, a 335,000-square-foot complex located in the city’s downtown area, where it has been a tenant since 1986, for an undisclosed period of time. New Jersey-based investment firm Alfred Sanzari Enterprises owns Court Plaza North. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.