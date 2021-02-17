College Town Communities to Develop 132-Unit Student Housing Property in Metro Philadelphia

WILLOW GROVE, PA. — College Town Communities will develop a 132-unit student housing development near the Penn State Abington campus in Willow Grove, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The developer recently acquired the four-acre development site from Fairhill Properties for $2.5 million. Chris Pennington of Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services brokered the land deal. The new development will offer fully furnished two-bedroom units alongside communal amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, café, media lounge and a resort-style pool. The groundbreaking is scheduled for spring.