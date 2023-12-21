College West Partners Sells Raising Cane’s-Occupied Building in Santa Maria, California for $5.1M

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. — Tustin-based College West Partners has completed the sale of a restaurant building located at 485 Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the asset for $5.1 million, or $1,608 per square foot.

Alexander Moore, Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.

A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers double drive-thru restaurant occupies the 3,172-square-foot freestanding building, which was built in 2022 on a 0.8-acre pad. The property is located within Enos Ranch, a 110-acre mixed-use development.