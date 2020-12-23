REBusinessOnline

Collett Industrial Breaks Ground on 90,720 SF Industrial Facility Near Asheville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, North Carolina, Southeast

The logistics facility will house an unnamed Fortune 500 retailer.

MILLS RIVER, N.C. — Collett Industrial has broken ground on a 90,720-square-foot logistics facility in Mills River. The property is being built on a build-to-suit basis for an undisclosed Fortune 500 retailer. ABC 13 News reports the site is located on School House Road, five miles from Interstate 26 and six miles from Asheville Regional Airport. Randall Bentley and Jordan Skellie of Lee & Associates secured the lease on behalf of the developer. Vannoy Construction is the general contractor for the asset, which is expected to deliver in summer 2021.

