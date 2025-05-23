Collier Cos. Begins Leasing 300-Unit Multifamily Development in Palmetto, Florida

PALMETTO, FLA. — The Collier Cos. has begun leasing Stafford at Artisan Lakes, a 300-unit multifamily development located in the Sarasota suburb of Palmetto. The gated community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging from 705 square feet to 1,326 square feet in size, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates for the Stafford at Artisan Lakes begin at $1,599 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor yoga lawn, game room, pickleball court and pet spa, as well as rental garages and electric vehicle charging stations. Select apartments also offer lake views and private backyards.