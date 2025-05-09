Friday, May 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Summerville, S.C., apartment community will comprise 360 units ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.
DevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Collier Cos. Closes on Land Acquisition in Metro Charleston’s Nexton Community, Plans 360-Unit Apartment Project

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Collier Cos. has closed on the purchase of a parcel within the master-planned community of Nexton in Summerville, approximately 25 miles from downtown Charleston. The company plans to develop 360 new apartment homes on the site.

Situated within walking distance from retail and dining options such as Publix, Harris Teeter and The Pickle Bar, the complex will feature studio, one-, two and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the property will include a fitness center, game area, pet spa, bocce ball court, yoga lawn, pickleball court, dog park, resort-style swimming pool and grilling stations.

Collier Cos. anticipates to begin leasing at the community in early 2027.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 125-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Big Dalton Acquires 24-Unit Multifamily Community in Baldwin...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $55.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Denton...

Urban Moment Completes 293-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

Kitson & Partners Adds 20 New Tenants at...

BWE Provides $32.3M HUD-Insured Loan to Refinance Greystone...

NAI Charleston Arranges Sale of 57,659 SF Shopping...

Partnership Begins Redevelopment of Old Cloverdale Village Retail...

Keeley Construction Underway on 132,000 SF Industrial Expansion...