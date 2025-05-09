Collier Cos. Closes on Land Acquisition in Metro Charleston’s Nexton Community, Plans 360-Unit Apartment Project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Collier Cos. has closed on the purchase of a parcel within the master-planned community of Nexton in Summerville, approximately 25 miles from downtown Charleston. The company plans to develop 360 new apartment homes on the site.

Situated within walking distance from retail and dining options such as Publix, Harris Teeter and The Pickle Bar, the complex will feature studio, one-, two and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the property will include a fitness center, game area, pet spa, bocce ball court, yoga lawn, pickleball court, dog park, resort-style swimming pool and grilling stations.

Collier Cos. anticipates to begin leasing at the community in early 2027.