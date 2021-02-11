Colliers Arizona Brokers $54.2M Sale of Crosswinds Multifamily Community in Chandler

Crosswinds in Chandler, Ariz., features 374 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, children’s playground and resident clubhouse.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Crosswinds, a multifamily property located at 868 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler. Los Angeles-based Tides Equities acquired the 147,556-square-foot asset from Toronto-based Emma Capital for $54.2 million.

Built in 1986 on 10.9 acres, Crosswinds features 374 apartments spread across 17 residential buildings. The unit mix includes studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, many of which have been renovated to include vaulted ceilings, faux-wood flooring, walk-in closets, private patios and energy-efficient appliances. Community amenities include a pool and spa; barbecue and picnic area; basketball, sports and volleyball courts; children’s playground; resident clubhouse; fitness center; and laundry facilities.

Brad Cooke, Cindy Cooke, Matt Roach and Chris Roach of Colliers Arizona handled the transaction.