Colliers Arranges $10.2M Sale of Wright Group Building in Bothell, Washington

BOTHELL, WASH. — Colliers has arranged the sale of the Wright Group Building, an office and flex property located at 19201 120th Ave. NE in Bothell’s North Creek business park. RH Wright LLC sold the asset to Gravestone Partners for $10.2 million.

Totaling 59,830 square feet, the building offers 25,000 square feet office space supported by flex and warehouse elements. The property features at least 20-foot clear heights, two dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 1,000 amps of power. At the time of sale, the building was partially occupied by a mix of office and service-oriented tenants, including Trane Technologies, Element Materials Technologies, ISEC Construction, Taekwondo Way, Biogenesis and Barry Glenn State Farm.

David Gunther of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.