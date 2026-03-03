Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
19201-120th-Ave-NE-Bothell-WA
Located at 19201 120th Ave. NE in Bothell, Wash., the 59,830-square-foot property features 25,000 square feet of office space, two dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 1,000 amps of power.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeWashingtonWestern

Colliers Arranges $10.2M Sale of Wright Group Building in Bothell, Washington

by Amy Works

BOTHELL, WASH. — Colliers has arranged the sale of the Wright Group Building, an office and flex property located at 19201 120th Ave. NE in Bothell’s North Creek business park. RH Wright LLC sold the asset to Gravestone Partners for $10.2 million.

Totaling 59,830 square feet, the building offers 25,000 square feet office space supported by flex and warehouse elements. The property features at least 20-foot clear heights, two dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 1,000 amps of power. At the time of sale, the building was partially occupied by a mix of office and service-oriented tenants, including Trane Technologies, Element Materials Technologies, ISEC Construction, Taekwondo Way, Biogenesis and Barry Glenn State Farm.

David Gunther of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

TCC Leases Phase I, Plans Phase II of...

SparrowHawk Acquires 764,735 SF Warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas

Skender Completes 230,000 SF Interior Construction of Invenergy...

Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

UBS Signs 26,537 SF Office Lease at 23Springs...

EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex...

Warren Resort Hotels Buys Franciscan Inn & Suites...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $14.7M Sale of Multifamily Property...