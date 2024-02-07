Colliers Arranges $10.9M Sale of Casa Linda Apartment Building in Miami

MIAMI — Colliers has arranges the $10.9 million sale of Casa Linda, a six-story apartment building located at 3300 S. Dixie Highway in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, roughly four miles outside of downtown. Situated on a 32,000-square-foot site, Casa Linda comprises 45 units in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Private investor Philip Rahimzadeh acquired the asset from an entity doing business as Trizel CRE. Virgilio Fernandez of Colliers represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.