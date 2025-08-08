Friday, August 8, 2025
Country Brook Apartments offers 396 apartments, three swimming pools, two spas, poolside ramadas, a 24-hour fitness center and covered parking.
Colliers Arranges $109.5M Sale of Country Brook Apartments in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Colliers has arranged the $109.5 million sale of Country Brook Apartments, a multifamily property in Chandler. Cindy Cooke, Brad Cooke, Chris Roach and Matt Roach of Colliers handled the sales transaction for the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer. Luke Donahue and Patrick O’Donnell of Colliers Mortgage coordinated acquisition financing.

Located at 4909 W. Joshua Blvd., Country Brook Apartments offers 396 units, averaging 963 square feet, spread across 32 one- and two-story buildings. Community amenities include three resort-style pools, two spas, poolside ramadas, an alfresco kitchen with outdoor TVs, a 24-hour fitness center, 24/7 access package locker and covered parking.

