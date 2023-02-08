Colliers Arranges 110,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro D.C. for Co-Warehousing Provider ReadySpaces

LANDOVER, MD. — Colliers has arranged a 110,000-square-foot warehouse lease at 3341 75th Ave. in Landover, about 10 miles east of Washington, D.C. The tenant is ReadySpaces, a co-warehousing provider that recently launched three other East Coast locations in New Jersey and New York. Mike Davis and Mike McGugen of Colliers represented ReadySpaces in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed. The Landover deal brings ReadySpaces to 33 locations nationwide. The company provides flexible warehousing and office space ideally suited for small businesses. Each ReadySpaces location provides users with Wi-Fi, loading docks, forklifts, a shared conference room and kitchen and lounge areas, as well as a monthly pricing model.