Colliers Arranges 125,500 SF Office Headquarters Lease Renewal in Duluth, Georgia for AGCO

DULUTH, GA. — Colliers has arranged a 125,500-square-foot office headquarters lease renewal in Duluth for AGCO Corp., a company that designs, manufactures and distributes agricultural machinery and precision technology. The two-story corporate campus is located at 4205 River Green Parkway in metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County and acts as the company’s global headquarters. Deming Fish, Emily Richardson and Mark Maggard of Colliers represented the landlord, Orion Properties, in the lease negotiations.