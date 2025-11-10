Monday, November 10, 2025
4205 River Green
AGCO will continue to occupy 4205 River Green Parkway in Duluth, Ga., the company’s global headquarters.
Colliers Arranges 125,500 SF Office Headquarters Lease Renewal in Duluth, Georgia for AGCO

by Abby Cox

DULUTH, GA. — Colliers has arranged a 125,500-square-foot office headquarters lease renewal in Duluth for AGCO Corp., a company that designs, manufactures and distributes agricultural machinery and precision technology. The two-story corporate campus is located at 4205 River Green Parkway in metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County and acts as the company’s global headquarters. Deming Fish, Emily Richardson and Mark Maggard of Colliers represented the landlord, Orion Properties, in the lease negotiations.

