Colliers Arranges $13.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office Campus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Colliers has arranged the $13.2 million sale of Westminster Corporate Center, a 158,583-square-foot office campus in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The campus, which was 57 percent leased at the time of sale, comprises two three-story buildings on a 15.3-acre site. Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and Joe Lane of Colliers brokered the deal. The buyer, Pentaurus, plans to implement a value-add program that will upgrade the lobby and existing fitness facilities, as well as add pickleball and basketball courts.

