Colliers Arranges $13.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Colliers International has arranged the $13.5 million sale of a 33,836-square-foot medical office building in Syracuse. The property is leased to regional healthcare provider Associated Medical Professionals, which houses its urology and oncology centers in the building. Eric Grad of Colliers brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
