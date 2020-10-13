REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $13.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Syracuse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, New York, Northeast

Associated-Medical-Professionals-Syracuse

Associated Medical Professionals' urology and oncology center in Syracuse is housed in this 33,836-square-foot building.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Colliers International has arranged the $13.5 million sale of a 33,836-square-foot medical office building in Syracuse. The property is leased to regional healthcare provider Associated Medical Professionals, which houses its urology and oncology centers in the building. Eric Grad of Colliers brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

