Colliers Arranges $13.9M Sale-Leaseback of Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Colliers International has arranged the $13.9 million sale-leaseback of a triple-net leased, Walmart Neighborhood Market-occupied property in Sumter. Hutton Development developed and sold the 41,990-square-foot building, which is situated at 343 Pinewood Road, three miles south of downtown Sumter and 40 miles east of downtown Columbia. Walmart signed a new 13-year lease with the new owner, an undisclosed private investor based in Florida completing a 1031 exchange. Jereme Snyder of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.