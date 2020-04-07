REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $13.9M Sale-Leaseback of Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Leasing Activity, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Walmart signed a new 13-year lease with the new, undisclosed owner.

SUMTER, S.C. — Colliers International has arranged the $13.9 million sale-leaseback of a triple-net leased, Walmart Neighborhood Market-occupied property in Sumter. Hutton Development developed and sold the 41,990-square-foot building, which is situated at 343 Pinewood Road, three miles south of downtown Sumter and 40 miles east of downtown Columbia. Walmart signed a new 13-year lease with the new owner, an undisclosed private investor based in Florida completing a 1031 exchange. Jereme Snyder of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business