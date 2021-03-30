REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $14.5M Sale of Industrial Property in North Las Vegas

Located within Civic Center Freeway Industrial Park, the industrial property features 118,021 square feet of space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of an industrial building located within Civic Center Freeway Industrial Park at 3679 N. Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Civic Center Industrial Owner LLC sold the asset to Sage Harbor Exchange Inc. for $14.5 million.

The property features 118,021 square feet of industrial space. Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.

