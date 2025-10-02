Thursday, October 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1821-N-Tusin-St-Orange-CA
The three-building, 36,441-square-foot portfolio includes 1821 N. Tustin St. in Orange, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Colliers)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialRetailWestern

Colliers Arranges $15.5M Sale of Retail, Industrial Portfolio in Orange County

by Amy Works

LA MIRADA, SANTA ANA AND ORANGE, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the $15.5 million acquisition of two retail buildings and an industrial building in MidCounties. Totaling 36,441 square feet, the assets include 16211-16217 Heron Avenue in La Mirada, 1268 S. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana and 1821 N. Tustin Street in Orange. The three buildings were fully occupied at the time of sale. Chuck Wilson of Colliers represented the buyer, Rancho De Los Cazadores, in the deal. The buyer acquired the portfolio as part of a 1031 exchange and Southern California expansion plan.

You may also like

SVN | Desert Commercial Brokers $4.3M Sale of...

Sky Zone Signs 40,103 SF Retail Lease at...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Texas...

Realterm Buys 34.1-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 9,695 SF Retail Strip...

American Landmark Acquires 420-Unit Apartment Community in Jacksonville

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $38.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

JLL Brokers $49.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building