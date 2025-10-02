Colliers Arranges $15.5M Sale of Retail, Industrial Portfolio in Orange County

LA MIRADA, SANTA ANA AND ORANGE, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the $15.5 million acquisition of two retail buildings and an industrial building in MidCounties. Totaling 36,441 square feet, the assets include 16211-16217 Heron Avenue in La Mirada, 1268 S. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana and 1821 N. Tustin Street in Orange. The three buildings were fully occupied at the time of sale. Chuck Wilson of Colliers represented the buyer, Rancho De Los Cazadores, in the deal. The buyer acquired the portfolio as part of a 1031 exchange and Southern California expansion plan.