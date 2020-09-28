Colliers Arranges 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in West Columbia, South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colliers International has arranged a 150,000-square-foot lease within Midway Logistics IV, bringing the 200,000-square-foot speculative development in West Columbia to full occupancy. The tenant, TreeHouse Foods, will move into the space located at 828 Bistline Drive, eight miles south of downtown Columbia and two miles south of the Interstate 26-77 interchange. TreeHouse will use the space to support its current pasta plant located at 2000 American Italian Way, 11 miles east of Midway Logistics IV. TreeHouse is a manufacturer and distributor of foods and beverages. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers represented the landlord and developer, Magnus Development Partners, in the lease transaction.

With the property now being fully leased, Magnus will begin development on Midway Logistics VI, a planned 192,780-square-foot spec industrial building on the West Columbia campus.