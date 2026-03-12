Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Huntington Tower serves as the headquarters of Huntington Bank and is located at 2025 Woodward Ave. (Image courtesy of Jason Keen)
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestOffice

Colliers Arranges $156M Sale of Huntington Tower in Downtown Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Colliers has arranged the sale of Huntington Tower, a 21-story office building located at 2025 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit. Completed in 2022, the 311-foot-tall property includes 203,300 square feet of office space across 10 floors along with 10 levels of structured parking, a ground-floor bank and lobby, collaborative workspaces and flexible floor plates designed to accommodate up to 800 employees. The asset, located across from Comerica Park in the heart of The District Detroit, features a long-term net lease to Huntington Bancshares. Raymond Jonna of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer and the seller, The Herrick Co., a Florida-based investment firm. The transaction is likely the most expensive office sale in city history, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 578-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Prime Controls Signs 49,715 SF Office Lease in Lewisville,...

Waterfall Provides $127M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Inland Buys 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Monument,...

Tacoma Public Schools Acquires Two-Building Industrial Property in...

Gantry Secures $25.5M Refinancing for Logistics Facility in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...

Block & Co. Brokers Sale of 81,884 SF...

LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA...