Colliers Arranges $156M Sale of Huntington Tower in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT — Colliers has arranged the sale of Huntington Tower, a 21-story office building located at 2025 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit. Completed in 2022, the 311-foot-tall property includes 203,300 square feet of office space across 10 floors along with 10 levels of structured parking, a ground-floor bank and lobby, collaborative workspaces and flexible floor plates designed to accommodate up to 800 employees. The asset, located across from Comerica Park in the heart of The District Detroit, features a long-term net lease to Huntington Bancshares. Raymond Jonna of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer and the seller, The Herrick Co., a Florida-based investment firm. The transaction is likely the most expensive office sale in city history, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.