REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $18M Sale of 10-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 10-property industrial portfolio in Phoenix. Hibernia Capital Advisors sold the assets to Phoenix-based Harrison Properties for $18 million, or $50 per square foot.

Totaling 357,921 square feet, the properties range in size from 17,000 square feet to 77,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the Class B and C buildings were 96 percent leased. Current tenants include Strictly from Scratch, Mega Metals and Pierpont Manufacturing.

The properties are located at 1701-1735 W. Roosevelt St.; 902-922 and 800 N. 17th Ave.; 1728 W. McKinley St.; 1010 and 1333-1345 N. 22nd Ave.; and 1837-1843, 2102-2112, 2202-2210 and 2212 N. 23rd Ave.

Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam of Colliers’ Arizona team negotiated the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
3
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  