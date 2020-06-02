Colliers Arranges $18M Sale of 10-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 10-property industrial portfolio in Phoenix. Hibernia Capital Advisors sold the assets to Phoenix-based Harrison Properties for $18 million, or $50 per square foot.

Totaling 357,921 square feet, the properties range in size from 17,000 square feet to 77,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the Class B and C buildings were 96 percent leased. Current tenants include Strictly from Scratch, Mega Metals and Pierpont Manufacturing.

The properties are located at 1701-1735 W. Roosevelt St.; 902-922 and 800 N. 17th Ave.; 1728 W. McKinley St.; 1010 and 1333-1345 N. 22nd Ave.; and 1837-1843, 2102-2112, 2202-2210 and 2212 N. 23rd Ave.

Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam of Colliers’ Arizona team negotiated the transaction.