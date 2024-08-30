Colliers Arranges 215,822 SF Industrial Lease in Newnan, Georgia

NEWNAN, GA. — Colliers has arranged a 10-year, full-building lease at Scout 85 Logistics, a 215,822-square-foot industrial building situated within Coweta Industrial Park in Newnan, a southwest suburb of Atlanta.

Andrea Hopper and Jimmy Cohoat of Colliers’ Indianapolis office, along with Scott Plomgren of the firm’s Atlanta office, represented the tenant, Integrated Distribution Services (IDS), in the lease transaction. The landlord is Miami-based Scout Cold Logistics.

Situated at 495 Coweta Industrial Parkway, the property offers proximity to the CSX Palmetto Industrial Facility and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for IDS, a third-party logistics provider.