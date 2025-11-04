Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
77 Beltway Industrial Park
National office furniture wholesaler and distributor COE Distributing Inc. will occupy 223,358 square feet at 77 Beltway, an 821,260-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility located in Huntersville, N.C.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Colliers Arranges 223,358 SF Lease at 77 Beltway Industrial Park in Huntersville, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Colliers has arranged a 223,358-square-foot lease at 77 Beltway Industrial Park, a two-building manufacturing and distribution facility located in Huntersville, about 12 miles north of Charlotte. The tenant, national office furniture wholesaler and distributor COE Distributing Inc., will occupy Building A, which comprises 506,513 square feet and includes 34-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 133 trailer parking spaces, 185-foot truck court depths and 3,753 square feet of office space. The second building, referred to as Building C, spans 315,896 square feet. Lawrence Shaw, Justin Smith, Rob Speir and Phoebe Dinga of Colliers represented the landlord, Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations.

Cabot Properties originally acquired the 821,260-square-foot logistics portfolio from the developer, Strategic Capital Partners LLC.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $42M Refinancing of Luxury...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 58,849 SF...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored...

NAI Robert Lynn, Northmarq Broker Sale of 256,000...

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF...

EQT Real Estate Buys 893,625 SF Industrial Portfolio...

ViaWest Group, Barings Receive $107M in Construction Financing...

Essex Arranges $71M Refinancing for Denali Logistics Park...

JLL Brokers $8.5M Sale of Industrial Biomanufacturing Facility...