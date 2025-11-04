Colliers Arranges 223,358 SF Lease at 77 Beltway Industrial Park in Huntersville, North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Colliers has arranged a 223,358-square-foot lease at 77 Beltway Industrial Park, a two-building manufacturing and distribution facility located in Huntersville, about 12 miles north of Charlotte. The tenant, national office furniture wholesaler and distributor COE Distributing Inc., will occupy Building A, which comprises 506,513 square feet and includes 34-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 133 trailer parking spaces, 185-foot truck court depths and 3,753 square feet of office space. The second building, referred to as Building C, spans 315,896 square feet. Lawrence Shaw, Justin Smith, Rob Speir and Phoebe Dinga of Colliers represented the landlord, Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations.

Cabot Properties originally acquired the 821,260-square-foot logistics portfolio from the developer, Strategic Capital Partners LLC.